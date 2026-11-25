ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents who owe more than $10,000 in overdue child support could face passport revocation beginning Monday, Nov. 30, under the next phase of a federal enforcement effort.

The State Department began revoking passports in May for parents with larger balances and has gradually lowered the threshold. The Nov. 30 phase covers debts exceeding $10,000, according to an enforcement schedule published by Minnesota’s child support agency.

What is changing?

The lower threshold expands the phased enforcement effort. Federal regulations already allow passport applications to be denied and existing passports to be revoked when overdue child support exceeds $2,500, according to the State Department.

The Florida Department of Revenue says revocation notices come directly from the State Department by email or at the mailing address listed on the holder’s most recent passport application. Florida’s Child Support Program is not notified when an individual passport is revoked.

Paying the debt does not reactivate a revoked passport

A revoked passport cannot be used for travel, even after the overdue support is paid. The holder must resolve the debt and become eligible for a new passport.

The State Department warns that removing a person’s name from federal child support records can take at least two to three weeks. A passport cannot be issued until the Department of Health and Human Services confirms eligibility.

Where Florida parents can get help

Parents with questions about their balances or passport restrictions can contact the Florida Child Support Program.

Florida officials say parents unable to pay an overdue balance in full should contact the program for a review of their case, payment history and ability to pay.

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