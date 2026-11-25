ORLANDO, Fla. — “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is bringing its 2027 tour to Addition Financial Arena for two performances featuring special guests Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron and professional dancer Jan Ravnik.

The shows are scheduled for March 6 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale for both performances.

Who is coming to Orlando?

Ali, Cameron and Ravnik are scheduled to appear during the tour’s March 2–7 dates, which include both Orlando performances, according to the official tour website.

Emma Slater returns as co-host. Other professional dancers listed for the Orlando shows include Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.

The tour also will feature troupe dancers Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams. Organizers said the production is directed by Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

Celebrity appearances vary by tour stop. Other announced guests, including Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn and Maura Higgins, are scheduled for different dates.

Tickets and VIP packages

Tickets for both Orlando shows are available through Ticketmaster, with links on the arena’s event page.

VIP packages and upgrades also are available. Benefits vary by package and may include premium seating, cast interactions, photo opportunities and merchandise.

Addition Financial Arena is located at 12777 Gemini Blvd. N. Doors open one hour before each performance. Cast members and event details are subject to change.

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