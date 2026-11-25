OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue is collecting food, toiletries, baby supplies and new toys for its annual holiday donation drive through Sunday, Dec. 13.

Residents can drop off donations at any of the department’s eight fire stations, including a new collection location at Station 8.

Food and nonperishable donations will support Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services, Veterans Helping Veterans and the Salvation Army through the Bring the Harvest Home initiative in partnership with Marion County, according to the department.

Gift donations will go to local nonprofits serving families in need.

What to donate

The department is accepting:

Canned foods: Meats, fruits, vegetables and soups.

Meats, fruits, vegetables and soups. Dry goods: Pasta, rice, dried beans and cereal.

Pasta, rice, dried beans and cereal. Other nonperishables: Fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter and crackers.

Fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter and crackers. Toiletries: Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Baby supplies: Baby food, diapers and wipes.

Baby food, diapers and wipes. Toys: New, unwrapped toys in their original packaging.

Where to drop off donations

Station 1 505 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Station 2 2701 SE 36th Ave. Station 3 320 NE Eighth Ave. Station 4 3300 SW 20th St. Station 5 2340 NE 25th Ave. Station 6 5220 SW 50th Court Station 7 885 SE 31st St. Station 8 2251 NW 45th Terrace

For more information, call Ocala Fire Rescue’s administration office at 352-629-8306.

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