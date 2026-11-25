ORLANDO, Fla. — If flooding damaged your shop, farm or office, or cut into your sales, a state loan program could help you cover costs while you wait for longer-term recovery money.

FloridaCommerce has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. It makes $10 million available statewide. Volusia is one of 21 eligible Florida counties.

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What the Loans Offer

The loans are short-term and carry no interest. Sole proprietors can apply, as can other small businesses that suffered physical damage or economic injury from the recent flooding.

General small businesses: up to $100,000

Agriculture and aquaculture businesses: up to $150,000

Why It Matters

The program is designed to bridge the gap between the time a disaster occurs and the time a business receives longer-term funds. Those funds might include insurance payouts, federal or commercial loans, or other resources. For many owners, that wait can mean trouble covering payroll, rent, repairs or inventory.

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These loans are not grants. The State of Florida funds them, and approved applicants must repay them.

How and When to Apply

Applications are open through Jan. 1, 2027, or until the money runs out, whichever comes first. Because the $10 million is shared across 21 counties, owners should not wait until the deadline.

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Business owners can review eligibility rules, lending guidelines and required documents, and submit an application here.

Questions can go to the program’s help line at 833-832-4494, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Owners can also email EmergencyBridgeLoan@Commerce.fl.gov.

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