SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has closed 17 county properties, including parks, boat ramps and wilderness preserves, because of flooding across Central Florida.
“Due to recent heavy rainfalls and high water levels on the St. Johns River, the following County properties are closed due to flooding,” the county said in its announcement.
Across the coast: See the flooding Channel 9 crews are tracking in Central Florida
The closures come as the river remains a major concern after the historic rainfall. Channel 9 reported that forecasts called for major to record flooding along the St. Johns.
Seminole County has also reported at least 495 homes damaged by the flooding.
Closed county properties
Parks and fields
- Cameron Wight Park and Boat Ramp
- Mullet Lake Park and Boat Ramp
- Overlook Park
- Kewannee Park
- Bookertown Park
- Lake Mills Park
- Moore’s Station Fields
Channel 9 reporter jumps into action to help fight rising floodwaters
Boat ramps and canoe launches
- Econ Canoe Launch on Snow Hill Road
- Little Big Econ Canoe Launch
- C.S. Lee Boat Ramp
- Lake Monroe Wayside Boat Ramp
Wilderness areas and preserves
- Black Bear Wilderness Area
- Lake Jesup Wilderness Area and Boat Ramp
- Geneva Wilderness Area
- Black Hammock Wilderness Area
- Spring Hammock Preserve
- Lake Harney Wilderness Area
TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities
How to stay informed
The county will post updates at prepareseminole.org. Check there before heading out, since closures may change as water levels rise or fall. Residents should also avoid flooded roads, even where the rain has stopped.
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