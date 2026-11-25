SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has closed 17 county properties, including parks, boat ramps and wilderness preserves, because of flooding across Central Florida.

“Due to recent heavy rainfalls and high water levels on the St. Johns River, the following County properties are closed due to flooding,” the county said in its announcement.

Across the coast: See the flooding Channel 9 crews are tracking in Central Florida

The closures come as the river remains a major concern after the historic rainfall. Channel 9 reported that forecasts called for major to record flooding along the St. Johns.

Seminole County has also reported at least 495 homes damaged by the flooding.

Closed county properties

Parks and fields

Cameron Wight Park and Boat Ramp

Mullet Lake Park and Boat Ramp

Overlook Park

Kewannee Park

Bookertown Park

Lake Mills Park

Moore’s Station Fields

Channel 9 reporter jumps into action to help fight rising floodwaters

Boat ramps and canoe launches

Econ Canoe Launch on Snow Hill Road

Little Big Econ Canoe Launch

C.S. Lee Boat Ramp

Lake Monroe Wayside Boat Ramp

Wilderness areas and preserves

Black Bear Wilderness Area

Lake Jesup Wilderness Area and Boat Ramp

Geneva Wilderness Area

Black Hammock Wilderness Area

Spring Hammock Preserve

Lake Harney Wilderness Area

TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities

How to stay informed

The county will post updates at prepareseminole.org. Check there before heading out, since closures may change as water levels rise or fall. Residents should also avoid flooded roads, even where the rain has stopped.

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