SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County emergency officials will brief the media at 1 p.m. today on the flooding along the St. Johns River. About 500 homes countywide have been affected, and Thanksgiving crests are coming.

The county Office of Emergency Management says Lake Harney has passed the historic flood level set during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe are still rising.

At least 495 homes damaged from St. Johns River flooding, Seminole County says

Floodwaters in Sanford are expected to crest near historic levels over Thanksgiving and into the weekend. Elevated water could linger for several weeks.

Where things stand

The National Weather Service had the St. Johns above Lake Harney near Geneva at about 13.1 feet. That is above the 12.67-foot record from October 2022. The Sanford gauge on Lake Monroe touched the 8.0-foot major flood line Tuesday. The prior record there is 8.96 feet.

Watch--> Sanford uses pumps, barriers as St. Johns River flooding threatens roads, businesses

Forecasters expect the river in Sanford to rise to about 8.2 feet and hold late in the week.

Sanford has felt it already. Sections of Seminole Boulevard are closed. The RiverWalk is flooded, and the Central Florida Zoo is closed through at least Thanksgiving. Public works crews have put up Tiger Dams to protect critical infrastructure.

In Geneva, Lake Harney Road near Whitcomb is impassable for some drivers.

Help available now

Sanford neighborhood flooded as St. Johns River rises, forcing residents to use boats

The county has opened comfort and commodity stations in Geneva. Supplies include water, muck-out kits, meals, tarps, and sandbags. Two more distribution points are open at North Branch Library in Sanford and Seminole Community Church near St. Johns River Estates.

Sandbag sites are listed HERE.

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