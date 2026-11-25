ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — William “Tommy” Zeigler, who spent nearly 50 years on Florida’s death row while maintaining his innocence in a Winter Garden quadruple murder case, died Tuesday night, his longtime attorney confirmed to Channel 9.

“Yes, Tommy did pass last night,” attorney Ralph Hadley III wrote Wednesday in response to WFTV’s request for confirmation.

Hadley’s email did not provide a cause of death or address what would happen to litigation in Zeigler’s case.

Decades of challenges to his convictions

Zeigler was convicted in 1976 in the Christmas Eve 1975 killings of his wife, her parents and a customer at his family’s Winter Garden furniture store. He entered death row on July 19, 1976, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

His attorneys spent decades challenging the convictions and seeking additional DNA testing of evidence collected at the scene.

As Channel 9 previously reported, the defense argued that newer testing supported Zeigler’s account that he encountered a robbery and was shot.

Prosecutors disputed that interpretation, maintaining that the evidence supported his convictions.

Recent effort to secure a new trial

Zeigler appeared in an Orange County courtroom in December 2025 for a hearing examining his defense team’s claims about the DNA evidence.

His attorneys argued that blood evidence was inconsistent with the prosecution’s account of the killings. The state maintained that the testing reinforced the original case against him.

A judge denied his request for a new trial earlier this year.

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