Tommy Zeigler’s attorneys say new DNA evidence may upend 1975 murder conviction

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who’s been on death row for nearly 50 years says new DNA proves his innocence.

80-year-old Tommy Zeigler was convicted of killing four people, including his wife and her parents, in Winter Garden in 1975.

However, his attorneys argue that recent DNA tests exonerate him.

A judge is currently reviewing the case to decide whether to grant a hearing on the new evidence.

Dennis Tracey, Zeigler’s defense attorney, stated that the presence of blood on Zeigler is consistent with his testimony.

Joshua Schow, assistant attorney general, stated, “He has had an opportunity to have a hearing in front of this court and he has had an opportunity to test DNA and it just doesn’t support this theory.”

Zeigler’s attorneys have tested more than 200 DNA samples from the crime scene and argue that the evidence shows Zeigler’s clothing did not have blood splatters consistent with shooting the victims.

They maintain that the murders occurred during a botched robbery attempt and that one of the robbers was among the victims.

The state, however, contends that the new DNA evidence does not alter the facts of the case.

Prosecutors argue that Zeigler shot the victims, beat them, and then shot himself to cover up the crime.

The judge has indicated she will make a decision on whether to grant a hearing in the next few days.

If granted, the hearing would take place in December.

