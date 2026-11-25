ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The New Independence Parkway extension opened to traffic a month ahead of schedule. It connects Orange and Lake counties and links S.R. 429 in Horizon West to U.S. 27 in Clermont.

Construction begins on New Independence Parkway extension

The roughly one-mile extension runs from the Lake County line to just east of C.R. 545 (Avalon Road), where it meets Wellness Way in Lake County. It adds an east-west option that improves access to jobs, schools, businesses and essential services.

New Independence Parkway extension The newly opened route connects State Road 429 in Horizon West directly with U.S. 27 in Clermont.

The project built a four-lane divided road with a raised grass median, lighting, landscaping and drainage improvements. It also includes 10-foot multiuse paths on both sides.

Clermont residents stuck between Lake, Orange County construction dispute

Orange County, Hamlin Partners at Silverleaf, LLC and Jr. Davis Construction Company delivered the road through a public-private partnership. In March 2025, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a $5 million contribution to speed construction through the Silverleaf Road Network Agreement.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority added $2.5 million and coordinated with Lake County on the regional connection.

County officials said the project is part of a broader effort to expand capacity, improve safety and enhance mobility across west Orange County and Horizon West.

A recognition event will be announced later.

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