Construction begins on New Independence Parkway extension

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction has started on the New Independence Parkway extension, a project managed by Orange County Public Works to link U.S. 27 in Lake County with State Road 429 in Orange County.

The extension seeks to enhance connectivity between Clermont and Horizon West, offering safer and quicker access to jobs, schools, and essential services.

Officials say the project is expected to support smart growth in the thriving communities of West Orange County.

“This highly anticipated roadway project represents a vital step forward in enhancing connectivity,” said Ken Leeming, manager of Orange County’s Highway Construction division.

The new four-lane road will have two lanes for traffic in each direction and a raised median. It will also include a 10-foot multi-use path on both sides, lighting, landscaping, and drainage improvements.

Construction is scheduled to build about one mile of new road from the county line to roughly 400 feet east of County Road 545 (Avalon Road). The project is expected to finish in early 2027, offering a major infrastructure upgrade for the area.

