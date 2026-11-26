ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection is partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage donations following the recent storms and flooding.

Donations help the Red Cross prepare for, respond to and assist people recovering from disasters.

How to help

Viewers can donate in several ways:

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS, or 800-733-2767.

1-800-RED CROSS, or 800-733-2767. Text: REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Online: Visit RedCross.org.

Visit RedCross.org. Scan: Use the QR code displayed on WFTV’s donation graphic.

The REDCROSS text campaign supports general disaster relief, including assistance following floods, hurricanes and other emergencies. Message and data rates may apply.

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