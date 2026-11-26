DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday for residents impacted by last week’s flooding.

The community dinner begins at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.

Free meals will be available for 300 residents on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The Thanksgiving meal includes oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce and assorted sliced pies.

Wildcat Dining, Powered by SodexoMagic, is preparing and donating the meals. Other sponsors include Gary Yeomans Ford, P&S Paving and Glenn and Connie Ritchey.

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