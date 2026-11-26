APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing boys who were last seen Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Apopka.

Police said Corey Mcfadden, 12, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour T-shirt, blue swim shorts and black slides.

Marques Jones, 14, is also about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police said he has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts and may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 in an emergency or Apopka Police at 407-703-1757.

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