MIAMI, Fla. — A groundstop has been issued after a FedEx Cargo plane overran a runway at the Miami International Airport Wednesday night.

In a recent tweet, the airport said that at approximately 8:40 pm, the aircraft skidded off the runway while trying to land.

Miami-Dade Fire has responded to the scene, and there are no reported injuries.

The ground stop is slated to last until 10:30 pm.

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