POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Davenport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Captiva Drive and involved one fatality.

No additional details about what led to the shooting or the person who died have been released.

The sheriff is expected to provide additional information at the scene at 8:30 a.m.

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