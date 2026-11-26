, Fla. — A log truck overturned Tuesday while attempting a turn at a Lake County intersection, spilling its load across the roadway and partially blocking traffic.

According to authorities, a truck tractor-trailer loaded with logs was traveling north on State Road 19 at the intersection of County Road 310. The driver was attempting to make a left turn from SR 19 onto CR 310 when the truck overturned onto its right side.

The crash caused the truck’s entire load of logs to spill onto the roadway, creating a significant obstruction.

The truck came to rest on its right side facing west, partially blocking County Road 310. No information about injuries was immediately available.

Motorists were advised to use caution in the area as crews worked to clear the logs and reopen the roadway.

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