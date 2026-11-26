SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 500 homes along the St. Johns River in Seminole County are reporting flood damage, and most of them will remain underwater for weeks.

In Geneva, multiple neighborhoods remain impassable.

The St. Johns River at Lake Harney is at 13.2 feet; it’s expected to remain flat for several days before beginning to drop by the first of the month.

According to Seminole County, many of the impacted homes will remain flooded through Christmas.

In One Geneva neighborhood, most neighbors remain inside their homes despite feet of flood water surrounding them.

Today we met Lisa and Lee Ford. They’re taking things day by day. Doing what they can to protect themselves and their homes

The Ford family is choosing to stay, tending to their home while staying with a neighbor down the road who lives at a higher elevation.

“Past five days we’ve been running on adrenaline,” said Lisa. “We have almost 20 acres, and almost every acre is under water.”

The family has evacuated their livestock.

Every morning they check that the patch of grass where their trucks and four-wheelers are parked has not started to sink.

They strap on waders to check on their home, load into their four-by-four to pick up bottled water at a county distribution site, and do laundry in town.

“We try to time everything, you know, with the daylight and get up. And go take care of things”

Right now, the family’s long road to recovery won’t include FEMA

The disaster declaration signed by President Trump this week doesn’t include Seminole County.

The declaration makes funding available to individuals in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties FEMA.

“We’re still waiting on the federal government to make a decision about whether we’re going to be a disaster or not. All I could do is pray that Mr. Trump will sign off on that,” said Lee Ford.

The County says the state has submitted a second disaster declaration request that would apply to Seminole County. Officials are still conducting damage assessments to add to that request.

The county is asking people to report their damage here.

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