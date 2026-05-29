Volusia County’s ‘Day in the Life’ series wins fifth Telly Award

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Community Information Division has earned its fifth Telly Award in three years for video production.

The county said the team received a Silver Award as part of the 46th Annual Telly Awards competition.

The award recognized the division’s “Day in the Life” YouTube series, which gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at county employees, departments and services.

County officials said hosts Kelsee Seel and Maya Duckson were recognized for their work on the series, along with Production Coordinator Jason Wittmer.

The Telly Awards honor work in video and television, including local, regional and cable television, branded content, documentaries, social media and digital formats.

Volusia County said the awards receive more than 13,000 entries each year from around the world.

The Community Information team previously received a Silver Telly Award in 2023 for a YouTube promotion and Bronze Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for the annual State of the County video series.

The “Day in the Life” series is available on Volusia County’s official YouTube channel.

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