ORLANDO, Fla. — You may be hitting the road today to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family, and drivers will see some lower gas prices.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.37.

Some prices are even lower. Costco and Sam’s Club are offering regular gas for $2.97 a gallon.

But there’s a catch: both businesses are closed for Thanksgiving.

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