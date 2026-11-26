ORLANDO, Fla. — Roads and airports are expected to be busy today as millions of people head to their Thanksgiving destinations.

AAA reports 6 million people will fly across the country today. At Orlando International Airport, officials estimate nearly 103,000 travelers will pass through the airport.

Travelers said they are preparing for long lines and crowds.

“Crazy, absolute craziness,” one traveler said. “But you know, the end goal is what it’s all about, right? Yeah. Just to get home. See family.”

The roads will also be busy. AAA predicts nearly 73 million people will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group