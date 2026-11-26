ORLANDO, Fla. — Waking to exiting showers and cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, it will be dry and breezy, with cool air filtering into the area.

Highs will remain in the 60s today for most, with just a few 70s in Brevard County.

Tonight will get even cooler, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

For the remainder of the holiday weekend, conditions will remain quiet, dry, and cool.

Our next chance of rain returns early next week.

Holiday weekend forecast promises quiet, dry, and cool conditions

Holiday weekend forecast promises quiet, dry, and cool conditions

Holiday weekend forecast promises quiet, dry, and cool conditions

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