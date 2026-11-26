POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed and six other people were wounded early Thursday when gunfire broke out at an unauthorized, adult-rented Airbnb party promoted on social media. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced this at a morning news conference.

Deputies responded to Captiva Drive in Davenport, in the Champions Gate area. Gunfire erupted around 12:50 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Judd said. The sheriff identified the person who died as Oral Walker Jr., 18. Walker died inside the residence.

Judd said the investigation is still sorting through what he called a “spaghetti bowl full of information,” and he stressed that early details are preliminary.

How the party came together

According to Judd, the gathering started around 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve. It was advertised on social media as a “Girls Gone Wild Pajama Party” for a 16-year-old girl’s birthday. Promotions included taglines such as “Get drunk, Shots at the door.”

The home is owned by Captiva LLC. A 16-year-old can’t legally rent a property, so investigators believe her brother or another adult rented it for her, Judd said. Most attendees traveled to Davenport from Orlando.

The victims

Besides Walker, Judd described six surviving victims:

A 15-year-old girl, shot in the chest, placed on a ventilator and since stabilized

A 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy

A 17-year-old boy

An 18-year-old man

A 21-year-old man

“An entire group of people”

Judd said responsibility doesn’t rest with one person. “There’s no one person that should be accountable for this, but there’s an entire group of people that should be accountable,” he said. He pointed to the adults who rented the property and enabled a large, unsupervised gathering of minors with alcohol.

Original Story

A fatal shooting occurs on Captiva Drive in Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Davenport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Captiva Drive and involved one fatality.

No additional details about what led to the shooting or the person who died have been released.

The sheriff is expected to provide additional information at the scene at 8:30 a.m.

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