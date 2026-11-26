VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re driving in Volusia County Monday night, you may want to plan an alternate route. Northbound Interstate 95 will be closed overnight while crews complete bridge work.

The Florida Department of Transportation said northbound I-95 will fully close at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, between Exit 249 (State Road 44) and Exit 256 (Taylor Road and Dunlawton Avenue).

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Crews will also close the inside lane of southbound I-95 between the same exits. Both closures are scheduled to end when the roadway reopens at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

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The work is part of the I-95 at Pioneer Trail Interchange project.

Northbound detour

Drivers headed north will be directed around the closed stretch:

Exit northbound I-95 at Exit 249 and turn left onto State Road 44.

Turn right onto Airport Road.

Turn left onto Williamson Boulevard.

Turn right onto Taylor Road and Dunlawton Avenue to get back on northbound I-95.

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“FDOT advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs,” the agency said in its advisory.

FDOT said the timeline could shift. “Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances,” the agency said.

Drivers can find project details and updates for the I-95 at Pioneer Trail Interchange project on the Central Florida Roads website.

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