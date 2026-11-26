MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Grab a friend, bring your holiday list, and head downtown. Mount Dora will celebrate Small Business Saturday this Saturday, Nov. 28, with an evening of music, shopping, and community cheer.

The free event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave. Everyone is welcome.

What to Expect

Holiday tunes : A DJ will play seasonal favorites while you browse.

: A DJ will play seasonal favorites while you browse. Shopping : Explore specialty shops and boutiques. Discover a new storefront or revisit a longtime favorite.

: Explore specialty shops and boutiques. Discover a new storefront or revisit a longtime favorite. Dining : Stop for a bite at one of downtown’s restaurants.

: Stop for a bite at one of downtown’s restaurants. Sip and stroll : The downtown Entertainment District will be active. Visitors can buy to-go beverages from participating establishments and carry them while they walk around.

The Mount Dora City Council has issued an official proclamation naming the day Small Business Saturday. The proclamation recognizes the role local merchants play in the city’s economy and in its distinctive character.

City Manager Vince Sandersfeld said the day is a chance to make a real difference.

“Every purchase made at a local business is an investment in Mount Dora,” Sandersfeld said. “Our small businesses create jobs, strengthen our economy and give our downtown the character that makes it such a special destination. Small Business Saturday is a wonderful reminder of the impact we can make simply by choosing to shop local.”

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