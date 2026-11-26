TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person suffered burns and approximately 10 to 15 residents were displaced after an apartment fire Thursday morning, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to a fire alarm at 1705 South DeLeon. Reports of a water flow alarm and an apparent fire prompted an upgraded response while firefighters were on their way.

Firefighters located the affected apartment on the building’s third floor.

One occupant airlifted

An occupant who suffered burns was flown to a local trauma center. A second occupant declined hospital transport. No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not release the injured person’s condition.

Fire confined to bedroom

The building’s sprinkler system suppressed the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters used a small amount of water to finish extinguishing it, the department said.

The fire was confined to a bedroom, but water damage affected apartments directly below the unit, displacing approximately 10 to 15 residents.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and is responding. The cause remains under investigation.

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