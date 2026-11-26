ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic kicked off Thanksgiving by serving breakfast to hundreds of people at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

The team hosted its 34th annual Thanksgiving breakfast Thursday morning. Nearly 500 men, women and children who live at the shelter were served, along with more than 100 unsheltered people from the community.

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The Orlando Magic The Orlando Magic kicked off Thanksgiving by serving breakfast to hundreds of people at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

First-year head coach Sean Sweeney, who took the job in June, joined the volunteers. As is team tradition, he paid for the meal.

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Sweeney said he has learned about the franchise’s charitable work since arriving in Orlando. That work includes the annual Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, which benefits the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

“I think it’s very important,” Sweeney said.

The Orlando Magic The Orlando Magic kicked off Thanksgiving by serving breakfast to hundreds of people at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Team executives, staff, and former players also volunteered. Several team members said the event helps put the season in perspective.

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Sweeney continues, “Those guys truly care about the community, and they have a lot of causes that they believe in. So, any time a player, or any of us, have something that we believe in that we think matters we have to do it and we have to do it full speed, with full force. The guys doing (events) around the holidays that mean a lot for them, we encourage it, we support it and we second it.”

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