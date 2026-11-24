DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A family rescued from flooding in Daytona Beach’s Midtown says they were left uncertain about where to go, raising questions about emergency sheltering as residents struggle to recover.

Channel 9’s Volusia County crew rode with police for 10 hours Friday as officers rescued people from flooded homes.

Among them were Dale and Sandra Roane, their daughter and their 7-month-old granddaughter.

Sandra Roane said the family thought they were being taken somewhere safe but learned Daytona State College was no longer accepting people. They were eventually dropped off at the Daytona Aquarium and told a bus would pick them up, she said, without a timeframe.

“They knew this stuff for the last 20 years. They haven’t gotten any better at it. They just got worse at it,” Dale Roane said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen the next time.”

The Roanes found help from relatives but worry about neighbors without that support.

A flood recovery resource center will open Friday in Daytona Beach to connect affected Volusia County residents with assistance.

City outlines evacuation response

In a written response to Channel 9, the city said it had no facilities that were both available and accessible because of floodwaters. Daytona Beach Emergency Management worked with Volusia County Emergency Management to secure a shelter location.

Daytona State College initially provided a collection point for evacuated residents. The city said time constraints required moving that operation to the Daytona Aquarium.

Residents who requested shelter while Atlantic High School was operational were transported there by Votran buses, according to the city. Others left with relatives or friends.

The city confirmed the school shelter closed at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, but said it did not know the circumstances behind that decision.

Officials said Catholic Charities remained an available resource afterward.

Number of displaced residents remains unknown

Citing Volusia County Emergency Management, the city said 12 residents across Daytona Beach, Port Orange and New Smyrna Beach received hotel vouchers and food from the American Red Cross.

Of those who sought assistance that day, one continues receiving help through the county’s Community Services Division, according to the response.

The city could not confirm how many were Caroline Village residents or where people who made their own arrangements are staying.

Mayor Derrick Henry posted on Facebook that no Caroline Village residents are currently displaced. Separately, the city told Channel 9 it does not have a confirmed total of displaced residents citywide because many arranged to stay with relatives or friends.

Officials said no additional shelter requests were officially reported to the Daytona Beach Emergency Operations Center after the initial response.

“This does not necessarily mean that additional residents are not experiencing displacement or need assistance,” the city wrote.

Repeated flooding fuels frustration

Channel 9 previously reported that a two-and-a-half-year Army Corps of Engineers study did not identify a cost-effective long-term flood-control solution. The area’s bowl-like geography makes drainage difficult.

“They have studies. How many studies do you have to study to know that it floods,” Dale Roane said.

Long-term redevelopment plans include replacing housing at Caroline Village and Palmetto Park. Channel 9 reported in June that residents questioned repairs and the timeline for new housing after previous displacement.

“We saw a projected film showing what they’re supposed to do in this area in five years, but that’s in five years and that’s not helping us now,” Sandra Roane said.

Where residents can seek help

The state-managed Multi-Agency Resource Center will operate at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Hours are:

Friday, Nov. 27: 1–7 p.m.

1–7 p.m. Nov. 28–Dec. 11: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily, including weekends

Residents must visit in person and bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information and documentation of flood-related losses.

State agencies and local community partners will provide recovery resources. Federal disaster assistance is not currently being offered at the center.

Channel 9 continues seeking answers about the shelter closure, ongoing displacement and assistance for families unable to return home.

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