PALM BAY, Fla. — Three women who met through a Hospice of Health First bereavement group spent part of Thanksgiving helping other families navigating a difficult time.

The volunteers, including Jane Cox, helped provide hot holiday meals to hospice patients and their families Thursday.

“It’s an enjoyable way to volunteer and give back to the community and also do it along with friends…we all do it together,” Cox said.

Holiday meals at home and hospice house

At Palm Bay Hospital, Executive Chef Joella Pierce-Guyette and the Food & Nutrition Services team prepared hot Thanksgiving meals, with about 20 delivered to hospice families at home, according to Health First.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal also was served to patients and families at William Childs Hospice House.

The holiday effort followed the delivery of 140 Publix Thanksgiving meals to Brevard hospice families Tuesday and Wednesday.

Giving families more time together

Charles Parker, support services manager with Hospice of Health First, said caring for someone at the end of life can leave families little time or energy for holiday shopping and cooking.

“By delivering these meals – whether it’s a pre-cooked dinner they can heat on their own schedule or a hot meal ready to serve – we’re hopefully relieving that burden just a bit,” Parker said.

“It’s our way of respecting their time and energy so they can simply sit down, share a meal, and focus on being present with each other.”

Parker said the tradition reflects hospice care’s focus on patients and the people who love them.

“When we take a holiday meal into a patient’s home, we’re reminding families that they are not alone and that their quality of life matters to us,” he said.

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