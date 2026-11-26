LAKE HARNEY, Fla. — Hundreds of families across Central Florida are spending Thanksgiving cleaning up from historic flooding.

Communities along the St. Johns River haven’t yet started the cleanup because the water hasn’t yet receded.

In Geneva, multiple neighborhoods remain impassable.

The St. Johns River at Lake Harney is at 13.2 feet, it is expected to remain flat for several days before beginning to drop by the first of the month.

According to Seminole County, many of the impacted homes will remain flooded through Christmas.

Surrounded by floodwater off Lake Harney Circle, the Dow family is spending Thanksgiving stuck in their Geneva home.

For about a week the family has been making the best of a tough situation, finding new ways to entertain 9-year-old Elijah and 5-year-old Isaiah, who has special needs.

The family’s only way out of their home includes boating about a mile to their car parked on State Road 46.

“If we have to go someplace, that’s what we do, but it’s an ordeal, so pretty much we’re just going to stay in here,” said Daniel Dow.

This year the family is preparing for a small Thanksgiving with food purchased last week.

They are grateful to be spending their holiday together and in one of the few homes that remain dry in their neighborhood.

“It’s not been fun, but it’s been as fun as we can make it. It’s definitely a thanksgiving to be uh to be grateful before,” said Kristan Dow.

Elsewhere in Geneva, the Ford family can’t stay in their home for Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 2 feet of water on the inside means they’re spending Thanksgiving with a generous neighbor, who offered to host them and a few others impacted by St. Johns flooding.

“We couldn’t do this right now without our neighbors. All of them up and down this street,” said Lee Ford, “You gotta take the gratitude where you can find it. And that’s one thing to be grateful for.”

Several families including the Fords are praying FEMA funding gets approved this Thanksgiving.

The County says the state has submitted a second disaster declaration request that would apply to Seminole County.

Officials are still conducting damage assessments to add to that request.

The county is asking people to report their damage here.

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