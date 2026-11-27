SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford posted several traffic advisories listing the closed roads. They come as the river nears record levels. Seminole County closed the Civil Courthouse in Sanford on Wednesday as floodwater began to surround the building.

St. Johns River floods surround Sanford courthouse, causing closure

Roads closed in Sanford

The city says the following roads are closed because of ongoing flooding and rising water:

Seminole Boulevard, from Mellonville Avenue to French Avenue

Mellonville Avenue, from 1st Street to Seminole Boulevard

East 1st Street, from Chapman Avenue to Lakeview Avenue

Locust Avenue, from 1st Street to 2nd Street

San Juan Avenue, from 1st Street to Seminole Boulevard

Park Avenue, from Fulton Street to Seminole Boulevard (Traffic Advisory #1)

Southbound Oak Drive from West Seminole Boulevard, at the roundabout (Traffic Advisory #2)

Sanford fortifies road near assisted living facility as floodwaters rise

S.R. 46 in Geneva

Seminole County also lists S.R. 46 as closed from Prevatt Road to Morgan Alderman Road because of water. Drivers should find another route. FDOT closed S.R. 46 at the St. Johns River on Nov. 19, saying heavy rain had pushed the river over the road.

It gave no estimate for reopening.

First responders work to remove floodwater from Downtown Sanford streets

Over the past few days, Sanford crews have set up large orange “Tiger Dams” along Palmetto Avenue. The aim is to keep the road open to ambulances and other emergency vehicles serving the Marina Isle assisted living facility. City officials have not ruled out evacuating Marina Isle.

Fire crews also spent Monday pumping water out of a downtown Sanford intersection to prevent nearby businesses from flooding.

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