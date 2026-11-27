DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Update

The Daytona Beach Police Department has provided an update regarding the missing local 71-year-old.

Police say that Henry McCoy has been located.

At this time, they confirm he is safe and thank the public for their assistance.

Original Story

Police seek help finding missing 71-year-old Henry McCoy

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old.

Henry McCoy was last seen walking southbound in the 600 block of Marion Street.

At the time, he was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to call DBPD.

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