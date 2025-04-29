MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The famous “Van Gogh House” in Mount Dora has a fresh, new look but still conveys the same message for a local family.

Inspired by “Starry Night,” the colorful home was repainted as part of a community project celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

Photos: Mount Dora’s famous ‘Van Gogh House’ receives fresh coat of paint for Autism awareness

A new autism infinity symbol, designed by artists on the spectrum, was also unveiled, celebrating the power of love, art, and inclusion.

