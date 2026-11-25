Black Friday shopping is underway, with discounts on products for cleaning and upgrading a home office.

Here are two advertised deals and a portable sauna option for holiday shoppers. Prices were checked Nov. 25 and may change. Taxes, shipping and availability vary.

Bissell PowerClean DualBrush cordless vacuum

Listed price: $199.99, down from $359.99

Bissell PowerClean DualBrush cordless vacuum Bissell PowerClean DualBrush cordless vacuum

Bissell is advertising a $160 discount on its PowerClean DualBrush cordless stick vacuum, model 4196K.

The vacuum features dual brush rolls, headlights to illuminate debris and a power boost that automatically increases suction when dirt is detected. Included accessories are an upholstery tool, a combination dusting brush and crevice tool, and a wall mount.

Bissell advertises up to 50 minutes of runtime when used as a handheld vacuum in eco mode. Runtime varies with use and power settings.

Check the price at Bissell

Boulies EP500 ergonomic office chair

Listed price: $289.99, down from $389.99

Boulies EP500 ergonomic office chair Boulies EP500 ergonomic office chair

Boulies lists its EP500 chair in dark gray hybrid mesh for $100 below its displayed regular price.

Features include adjustable seat depth and backrest height, adaptive lumbar support and adjustable armrests that flip up to provide more room or let the chair slide under a desk.

The chair requires assembly, with tools and instructions included. Check the selected configuration and final checkout price before ordering.

Check the price at Boulies

Hazemor Instant Sauna Tent

Listed price: $425

Hazemor Instant Sauna Tent Hazemor Instant Sauna Tent

For shoppers considering a home sauna gift, Hazemor’s portable steam sauna includes a pop-up tent, a 3-liter steamer, remote control, folding chair, floor mat and carrying bag.

The company says the tent opens in about a minute and folds away for storage. A red and near-infrared light accessory is sold separately for $149.

The current product page lists the sauna at $425, with shipping calculated at checkout.

Check the price at Hazemor

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