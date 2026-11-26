VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four years after Hurricane Ian surrounded Lake Harney Woods with floodwater, residents are again struggling to leave their neighborhood as rising water makes its only access road impassable.

The community has approximately 258 homes. Residents say flooding along Morgan Alderman Road is cutting off access to work, groceries and medical appointments while water damages properties.

“Last measurement, it was probably 30 to 32 inches of water and still coming up,” said Shawn Shaouni, president of the Lake Harney Woods homeowners association.

Channel 9 previously reported that Lake Harney Woods was among the communities threatened by major to record flooding along the St. Johns River.

Now, residents want immediate assistance and a permanent way to keep their neighborhood accessible.

Neighbors help one another reach the main road

When 9 Investigates visited, neighbors were helping one another get out to the main road.

“People won’t be able to go to work, they won’t be able to go to the grocery store, they won’t be able to go to doctor appointments,” Shaouni said.

Some residents are also dealing with significant property damage.

“Our shop is at least 2 feet underwater,” one resident said.

Shaouni said residents understand the risks of living near water but question why the road they depend on continues to become impassable.

“We dealt with this four years ago, this exact same thing four years ago with no help from the county or the state,” he said.

County seeks help to elevate Morgan Alderman Road

Volusia County confirmed it has requested state assistance to elevate Morgan Alderman Road, acknowledging the challenges flooding creates for the community.

The request does not guarantee construction will move forward.

“As the request moves through the State’s review process, the County will keep residents informed of significant developments and any potential next steps. Any proposed improvements would remain subject to further evaluation, planning, funding availability, and necessary approvals,” the county said in a statement.

In the meantime, the county said it is helping tow vehicles to State Road 46 so residents can access transportation outside the neighborhood.

Residents question what has changed since Ian

9 Investigates asked the county what work had been done specifically for Lake Harney Woods since Hurricane Ian.

A spokesperson pointed to the county’s stormwater management information and resilience dashboard, citing $200 million invested in stormwater infrastructure countywide and dozens of watershed studies underway.

However, none of the studies identified in that response was specific to Lake Harney Woods.

Shaouni said the repeated flooding has left residents worried about what comes next.

“They called it a 500-year flood. I’m not 500 years old,” he said. “We are here four years later dealing with the exact same thing. Two years from now, five years from now, are we going to be dealing with the exact same thing again? Something has to be done.”

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