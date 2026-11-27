ORLANDO, Fla. — Chilly temperatures have taken over central Florida and they will persist through the weekend.

Morning Forecast: Friday, November 27, 2026 Chilly temperatures have taken over central Florida and they will persist through the weekend.

Lows this morning fell into the 40s, and over the next couple of days, the vast majority of our area will be in the mid-50s early in the day.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid-60s today through Sunday.

Morning Forecast: Friday, November 27, 2026 Chilly temperatures have taken over central Florida and they will persist through the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly climb to the upper 70s by the end of the next workweek.

If you are looking for the next chance of rain, it will come with a system moving in Monday and Tuesday. High rain totals are not expected, but it is something to watch as we progress through the weekend.

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