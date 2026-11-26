ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a partly cloudy and somewhat cool Thanksgiving Day, but more clouds are ahead for Black Friday.

Some clouds will remain overnight, with temps falling across the area.

Morning lows will be in the low 50s, with 40s likely northwest of Orlando.

Thanksgiving night forecast

Black Friday will feature increasing clouds as moisture in the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere moves into the area.

Despite the clouds, dry conditions are expected with highs in the mid-60s.

Black Friday Forecast

More clouds are likely Saturday, with dry weather continuing. Highs for Saturday will again be in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast

The big travel day on Sunday will also feature dry conditions locally, with mostly cloudy skies. Temps to close out the holiday stretch will be in the low 70s.

Our next storm system pushes into to start next week, with the best chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.

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