WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez at 2:33 p.m. today in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash that killed a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective.

The arrest occurred at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., where troopers were joined by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrest, deputies placed Espinoza Martinez in the same handcuffs carried by the detective who lost his life.

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, authorities will book him into the Palm Beach County jail under the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

DUI crash causing death

Aggravated battery

Aggravated battery of an officer, firefighter, EMT etc.

Driving with a suspended/revoked license

DUI damage to person or property

Reckless driving causing damage to person or property

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