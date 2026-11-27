GENEVA, Fla. — Residents hit by the ongoing flooding can get free Wi-Fi around the clock at the Rural Heritage Center, 101 E. Main St., Geneva.

The site is a county Point of Distribution.

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People can report damage, file insurance claims and find recovery resources there.

Seminole County opened the center, along with other distribution sites, near flood-prone areas and affected neighborhoods so residents can get supplies close to home.

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The Geneva site also offers restrooms, showers, laundry, bottled water and tarps 24 hours a day.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., residents can also pick up flood buckets, contractor bags, terry towels, paper towels and mosquito spray.

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Need help? Call the Seminole County Citizens Information Line at 407-665-0000. A full list of distribution sites and resources is at PrepareSeminole.org.

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