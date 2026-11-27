VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents hit by last week’s historic flooding can now get help with home repairs, insurance deductibles and relocation costs.

A state-approved Multi-Agency Resource Center opened Friday in Daytona Beach. The county is also taking applications for two disaster recovery programs.

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Resource center open through Dec. 11

The center is at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday. Starting Saturday, it will be open daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 11.

State agencies and community groups are on site to help with housing, financial assistance, social services and emergency supplies. Residents should bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information and documentation of their losses.

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Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is running two programs funded through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP):

Repair and Insurance Deductible Program: Eligible homeowners can receive up to $20,000 for repairs needed to make a home livable. That includes tree and debris removal. The money can also cover flood insurance deductibles. Applicants must have owned and lived in the home for at least a year, as shown by their homestead exemption.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $20,000 for repairs needed to make a home livable. That includes tree and debris removal. The money can also cover flood insurance deductibles. Applicants must have owned and lived in the home for at least a year, as shown by their homestead exemption. Relocation Program: Households displaced by the flooding may qualify for up to three months of rental assistance, plus security and utility deposits. Applicants must show proof of displacement and cannot have already moved to a new home.

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Both programs have income, property value and housing type requirements. Applicants must also have applied for other disaster aid or insurance claims.

Homes inside Daytona Beach and Deltona city limits are not eligible. Those cities receive their own SHIP funding from the state.

How to apply

Residents must complete a screening with county staff before they submit an application. They can do that in person at the resource center. They can also go to the Community Assistance Division office at 121 W. Rich Ave. in DeLand, which opens Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents can also call 386-736-5955 or email communityassistance@volusia.gov. Applications and eligibility details are at volusia.gov/emergency.

Other help available

Free cleanup : Volunteers are removing debris and treating mold through the Crisis Cleanup hotline, 813-278-7632, through Dec. 11. The hotline handles cleanup requests only, not financial aid or housing.

Volunteers are removing debris and treating mold through the Crisis Cleanup hotline, 813-278-7632, through Dec. 11. The hotline handles cleanup requests only, not financial aid or housing. Small business loans: Volusia is one of 21 counties eligible for the state’s $10 million emergency bridge loan program, which offers zero-interest loans.

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Flooding still a problem in some areas

The St. Johns River rose to record levels in parts of West Volusia. In Lake Harney Woods, floodwater again cut off the neighborhood’s only access road, and residents are calling for a permanent fix. The county says it has asked the state for help elevating Morgan Alderman Road.

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