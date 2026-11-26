VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The county is facilitating access to the service, which connects residents with volunteer disaster recovery organizations. It operates separately from other recovery programs announced after the flooding.

It covers cleanup only, and all services are free.

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Depending on household needs and volunteer availability, crews may:

Muck out flooded homes

Remove disaster-related debris

Assist with mold mitigation

Remove water-damaged flooring, drywall and other materials

Residents can call the Crisis Cleanup hotline at 813-278-7632 to describe their damage and the work needed.

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The hotline cannot be used to request financial assistance, temporary housing, social services or other non-cleanup support. It will remain open through Friday, Dec. 11.

A request does not guarantee help. Each one is entered into a centralized database where participating organizations can review and claim projects based on their capabilities, resources and volunteer capacity.

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If an organization claims a project, its representatives will contact the resident directly to coordinate the work.

Information on other recovery resources is available at www.volusia.gov/emergency. The county will share updates as new programs become available.

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