VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) approved a Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

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Beginning Saturday, the center will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends. It will stay open through Friday, Dec. 11. It will serve Daytona Beach residents and people from other parts of Volusia County affected by the flooding.

What a MARC offers

A MARC is a one-stop site where families can meet with state agencies and local community groups that offer recovery help. Services may include:

Housing assistance

Financial assistance programs

Social services

Referrals to aid organizations

Emotional and spiritual care

Emergency supplies

Information on other recovery resources

Officials said they will share details on participating agencies and services once they’re confirmed.

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Residents must go in person because there is no online application. They should bring:

Identification

Proof of residence

Insurance information

Other official documents related to their flood losses

The center is not currently offering federal disaster assistance. State agencies and local partners are running it.

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FDEM will coordinate and fund its operations, and the City of Daytona Beach is providing the building.

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