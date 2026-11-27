VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Major to record flooding continues along the St. Johns River, with water levels in some areas near or above records set after Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Although water levels have started to stabilize or slowly decline in some locations, flooding impacts are expected to continue for weeks and, in some areas, months as the river gradually recedes.

Forecasters said the river continues to rise near DeLand and is expected to surpass the record level established after Hurricane Ian late Friday or early Saturday.

Additional rainfall forecast Monday and Tuesday across the St. Johns River basin could cause minor increases in water levels and further delay recovery efforts.

River Conditions Across the Basin

The National Weather Service reported varying conditions along the river:

Above Lake Harney: The river has already crested at a record level and remains near that mark, with only slow declines expected.

The river has already crested at a record level and remains near that mark, with only slow declines expected. Near Sanford at Lake Monroe: Water levels remain in major flood stage and near record levels. The river is forecast to crest this weekend.

Water levels remain in major flood stage and near record levels. The river is forecast to crest this weekend. Near DeLand: The river remains in major flood stage and continues to rise. Forecasters expect water levels to exceed the previous record set after Hurricane Ian, with a crest anticipated around the middle of next week.

The river remains in major flood stage and continues to rise. Forecasters expect water levels to exceed the previous record set after Hurricane Ian, with a crest anticipated around the middle of next week. At Astor: The river appears to have reached its crest and remains in major flood stage. Water levels are expected to stay elevated for an extended period before gradually falling.

Officials cautioned residents not to assume that impacts will end quickly as water levels begin to decline.

Due to the large volume of water throughout the basin, flooding impacts to homes, roads and riverfront communities are expected to linger.

Assistance Available for Residents

Volusia County officials said they remain in contact with affected riverfront communities and are coordinating with local, state and community partners to assess needs and provide assistance.

Residents are urged to evaluate their ability to safely access their homes, obtain essential supplies and maintain utility services. Those who believe they can no longer safely remain in their homes are encouraged to arrange alternative housing before conditions worsen.

Residents needing temporary housing assistance can contact Catholic Charities at 407-658-1818, ext. 9100, or email flooding@cflcc.org.

People who need help coordinating a non-emergency evacuation can contact Volusia County Emergency Management at 386-254-1500 or the Volusia Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 386-943-8276. Anyone facing an emergency or immediate threat to life or safety should call 911.

Several recovery and financial assistance programs are also available to eligible households affected by flooding, including help with home repairs, flood insurance deductibles, temporary housing, relocation costs and debris cleanup.

More information is available at Volusia County’s emergency management website.

Boaters Urged to Follow Restrictions

County officials also reminded boaters that no-wake restrictions remain in effect along designated portions of the St. Johns River and are being strictly enforced.

Officials said wakes from boats can push additional water onto already flooded properties, worsening damage and creating additional hardships for residents living along the river.

Volusia County officials said they will continue monitoring river conditions and providing updates as flooding impacts persist.

Residents are encouraged to download the Volusia Emergency Management app for alerts on river conditions, severe weather and recovery resources.

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