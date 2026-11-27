PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective was killed early Thanksgiving morning after the sheriff’s office said he was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95.

Detective Alan Smith joined the sheriff’s office in January 2007. He became a member of the Bomb Squad in 2012 and graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School the following year.

Smith also served as a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, specializing in explosives-related investigations.

Outside law enforcement, Smith was a college professor and was working toward his doctoral degree.

The sheriff’s office said Smith leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and 14-year-old son, Alexander.

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