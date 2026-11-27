DELAND, Fla. — A Kissimmee man is facing multiple burglary charges after DeLand police and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office recovered more than $8,000 in stolen property tied to car break-ins in the city.

Alejandro Cardenas-Rincon, 31, of Kissimmee Kissimmee man faces burglary charges after $8,000 in property recovered.

On Monday, Nov. 16, DeLand detectives received a report of a car break-in that occurred earlier that day. Officers responded to a home on Jacobs Road and found the vehicle tied to the burglaries hidden behind the house.

Detectives then began working on a search warrant.

Surveillance footage captures suspects targeting vehicles in DeLand

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, DeLand police and sheriff’s detectives served the warrant. Police said the suspect ran when he saw law enforcement, but officers caught him without incident.

What police found

Investigators said the home and vehicle held property belonging to several DeLand victims:

Milwaukee power tools, hand tools and tool bags worth $7,185

A drone worth $351.44

An iPad and checks worth $350

An iPad and miscellaneous cards worth $450

Credit cards and other items that led to more victims

Cardenas-Rincon is also accused of grand theft of property valued between $5,000 and $10,000. He was arrested on an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant from Lake County for leaving the scene of a crash with damage, too.

He was booked into the Volusia County jail.

“This case came together because our officers and partner agencies did their part and did it well,” said Capt. P. Dice, who oversees the DeLand Police Criminal Investigation Division. “I’m also grateful to the residents who reported these break-ins. Without those calls, the investigation never gets started.”

Think you were a victim?

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Cardenas-Rincon, or of a burglary in DeLand, can call DeLand police at 386-626-7400 or submit a tip through the department’s CrimeWatch portal.

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