BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents impacted by November flooding can now apply for federal disaster assistance for eligible flood-related damage and losses.

Residents with insurance must first file a claim with their insurance company. Those without insurance, or whose insurance does not cover their losses, can begin applying for FEMA assistance.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

Flood-impacted residents can apply:

Online through DisasterAssistance.gov

Through the FEMA mobile app

By calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week

Applicants should have contact information, household income, the address of the damaged property, descriptions and photos of damage or lost belongings, insurance information and bank account information for direct deposit available when applying.

The assistance is for individuals and households in Brevard County who suffered losses as a direct result of the recent flooding.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group