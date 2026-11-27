SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is warning residents that recent flooding and standing water could lead to increased mosquito activity, particularly as floodwaters recede.

The county said Mosquito Control crews are working throughout Seminole County to monitor mosquito activity and treat affected areas to reduce mosquito populations.

How residents can protect themselves

The county recommends:

Using EPA-registered mosquito repellent according to product instructions.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas seeing increased mosquito activity.

Residents can find additional information through Seminole County Mosquito Control.

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