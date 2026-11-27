LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Drones will be in the sky over Astor today as Lake County works to see how far floodwater has spread.

Why drones, and why now

Deputies will fly the unmanned aircraft at Emergency Management’s request to map how water is getting into Astor neighborhoods. Aerial mapping is also how neighboring counties have documented damage.

Seminole County has sent FEMA photos, aerial footage and mapping data to document its flooding, WFTV has reported.

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The river has set records elsewhere. WFTV reported that the river near Cocoa passed its previous record, and Lake Harney passed the level set during Hurricane Ian in 2022. WFTV has also reported that flooding could last into mid-December along parts of the river.

Reminder for residents

It is illegal to shoot at any drone or aircraft, manned or unmanned. The drones are collecting information to support the flood response.

Residents who need help can call Lake County Emergency Management at 352-343-9420 and press 4

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