VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center Friday afternoon to help residents impacted by the recent flooding connect with recovery resources and assistance programs.

The center will open at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

It will remain open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, then operate daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Dec. 11.

Help available for flood victims

Residents from across Volusia County can visit the center to meet with representatives from state agencies and local organizations, discuss their individual circumstances and learn about available assistance.

Several other recovery programs are also available:

Potential FEMA assistance: Federal Individual Assistance has not yet been authorized for Volusia County , but residents are encouraged to submit applications now. This will put their information on file should federal assistance later be authorized.

Federal Individual Assistance has not yet been , but residents are encouraged to submit applications now. This will put their information on file should federal assistance later be authorized. Catholic Charities: Limited short-term financial assistance, essential supplies, temporary housing assistance, case management and referrals may be available. Residents can call 407-658-1818, ext. 9100, or email flooding@cflcc.org.

Limited short-term financial assistance, essential supplies, temporary housing assistance, case management and referrals may be available. Residents can call 407-658-1818, ext. 9100, or email flooding@cflcc.org. Home repairs and relocation: Volusia County has programs that may help eligible households with flood-related repairs, insurance deductibles or up to three months of rental assistance, including security and utility deposits. Residents can call 386-736-5955.

Volusia County has programs that may help eligible households with flood-related repairs, insurance deductibles or up to three months of rental assistance, including security and utility deposits. Residents can call 386-736-5955. Crisis Cleanup: Residents can request free volunteer assistance with water-damaged materials, debris removal, muck-outs and mold mitigation by calling 813-278-7632 through Dec. 11.

Residents can request free volunteer assistance with water-damaged materials, debris removal, muck-outs and mold mitigation by calling 813-278-7632 through Dec. 11. Small businesses: Eligible businesses impacted by the flooding may qualify for zero-interest emergency bridge loans of up to $100,000, or up to $150,000 for agriculture and aquaculture businesses. Applications are available.

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