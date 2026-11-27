BRADFORD, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol a fatal two-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle occurred at the intersection of State Road 100 and SW 65th Avenue.

FHP stated that the accident occcurred around 6:55 a.m. early Friday morning.

One vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 100 when it turned left into the path of an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound.

The front of the westbound vehicle struck the front left of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

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