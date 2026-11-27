CLERMONT, Fla. — According to the Clermont Police Department, a traffic stop early Friday morning led officers to information about a potential sexual offense involving an adult man and a juvenile.

Police said Officer Bushong stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. near State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard after seeing it travel across multiple lanes of traffic.

During the stop, police identified the driver as an adult man and the female passenger as a juvenile. The two told officers they were returning to Oakland after their second date.

According to Clermont Police, the juvenile disclosed information indicating she had been sexually involved with the adult man at her residence in Oakland.

Because the alleged offense occurred in Oakland, Clermont police contacted the Oakland Police Department, which responded and took over the investigation.

No additional details about the investigation or any potential charges were provided.

WFTV has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more details about the investigation.

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